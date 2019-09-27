Delaware County elementary school raises awareness for kids fighting cancer

NORWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The yellow ribbons, balloons, and shirts all around Norwood Elementary School are meant to bring hope to a community that's been through the unthinkable."We've had a little bit of a rough stretch," said health and physical education teacher Tara Vaughn.Over the summer, one student died of cancer. Now, another student is fighting the disease."He's battling through with a smile and positive attitude. The community and this school couldn't be a better place for him," said Vaughn."You're losing kids who aren't even a year old yet, so you need to acknowledge kids who are fighting, kids who have survived," said 7th grader Liliana Gonzalez.In light of everything going on, the school wanted to do something extra to acknowledge childhood cancer, so it organized a walk during school Friday.Gonzalez said this gesture meant a lot to her too."I've only seen out of my right eye, and somehow I have really poor eyesight clearly, I'm wearing glasses. I'm legally blind in my only good eye," said Gonzalez.Her other eye is acrylic. Doctors discovered she had retinoblastoma when she was 18 months old and had to remove the eye. She says life's gotten easier now that she knows her whole school has her back."I'm honestly really happy they're doing it - more awareness for people who are fighting, who have lost. It's really important to me," she said.At the end of the walk, all the students lined up in a field and spelled out hope. It's a four-letter word that means a lot to Gonzalez."Hey, I can still see, so that's a plus," she said.