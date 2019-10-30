Philly Proud

Healthy NewsWorks combines lessons in health and literacy for Philadelphia students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some budding journalists had the opportunity to interview a real-life sports legend through an innovative program that blends writing skills with healthy pursuits.

A mock press conference was put together by the non-profit Healthy NewsWorks, a program designed to teach elementary and middle school children to research and write about healthful living.

World heavyweight boxing champion Bernard Hopkins fielded questions from fifth-grade students at the William Cramp Elementary School in Philadelphia.

"Healthy NewsWorks address two pressing concerns for kids: literacy and health," said Marian Uhlman. "We work with teachers to guide students from K-8 in creating health-related publications."

One by one students asked questions focused on Hopkins' health and wellness routine, asking what he eats, how much rest he gets every night and how often he exercises.

"We asked questions about how he started boxing, what he ate while he was boxing and what he thinks about food and what we should and shouldn't be eating," said student journalist Jareeta.

The students will work collaboratively on writing an article to be included in the school's very own Healthy NewsWorks bulletin, the William Cramp Fit Flyer.

The booklet is meant to share information and healthful living tips with schoolmates and the surrounding community.

"We're going on our fourth year with Healthy NewsWorks. I've seen the children's writing just explode in terms of professionalism, proficiency and helping them find their voice," said Cramp Elementary Principal Deanda Logan.
