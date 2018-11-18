Penn senior, Philadelphia native awarded Rhodes Scholarship

A senior at the University of Pennsylvania was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship for graduate study at the University of Oxford.Anea Moore is one of 32 American Rhodes Scholars selected from a candidate pool of 880 students.Moore is majoring in sociology and urban studies with a concentration in law and a minor in African studies.While at Oxford Moore plans to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.Eventually she wants to engage in public service.back here in Philadelphia.------