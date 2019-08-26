Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School teachers welcomed back with surprise performance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was back to school for teachers at the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School, a String Theory School.
And they were welcomed back with an unexpected twist.
A group of music teachers gave a surprise performance of "Anything Can Happen" from Mary Poppins during the teacher orientation in Center City.
The song fits with the school's theme this year which is "String Theory Schools Inspire Magic."
