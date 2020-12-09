Education

Philadelphia community trying to save Hallahan High School

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several hundred people attended a prayer vigil Tuesday night, showing support in hopes of saving Hallahan High School.

The vigil was held outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

From there, the group walked to the Art Museum steps to see the PECO building flashing the message "Support Hallahan High School."

SEE ALSO: Students, parents, alumni stunned at closure of two Catholic high schools schools
EMBED More News Videos

Students, parents, alumni stunned at closure of Hallahan and Bishop Mc Devitt high schools



Hallahan was the first all-girls Catholic school in the country.

The Archdiocese announced it will shut down Hallahan at the end of the school year. The archdiocese blamed dwindling enrollment as a key factor to the closure.

"It's very difficult to support what the families need in terms of financial aid, robust academic offering," said Irene Hannah, CEO of Faith and Future last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaeducationcatholic schoolsocietyschoolphiladelphia archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly could start offering COVID vaccine next week, officials said
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
'This wave is worse': Nurse warns about COVID dangers
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
Jalen Hurts will be Eagles starting QB this Sunday
Show More
Bucks County man offers Christmas tree delivery service during pandemic
COVID Delaware: Health industry, long-term care eyed for vaccine priority
Watch the moment a NJ homeowner confronts thief on Ring camera: 'Put it back'
Philly Flower Show to be held outdoors for first time
Questions remain after missing rideshare driver found dead
More TOP STORIES News