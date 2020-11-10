Philadelphia School District delays return of hybrid learning, will remain virtual 'until further notice'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District said Tuesday it is delaying plans to return some students to a hybrid learning model amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the city, state and country.
In a letter obtained by Action News, Dr. Evelyn Nunez, chief of schools for the district, says all students will continue with 100% digital learning "until further notice."
"It continues to be our goal to transition to hybrid learning; but we remain committed to doing so only when guidance says it is safe to do so," the letter said.
PFT President Jerry Jordan said that while virtual learning is not ideal, the school district's decision is a "win" for students and educators.
"The decision to remain fully virtual for the foreseeable future will save lives. The science of COVID-19, paired with the massive ventilation and other facilities issues throughout the district, makes it clear: returning to school buildings, in any capacity, is unsafe right now," he said.
On Monday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine detailed an upward trend showing a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the state.
The rising cases are hitting hard in places like Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
6abc's Data Journalism team found COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise too, the highest numbers since May 20.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite is expected to join city leaders at a 1 p.m. news conference to provide an update.
This is a breaking update. Please check back for details.
