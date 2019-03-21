Education

Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet

Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 20, 2019.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WPVI) -- Two teachers in Illinois are on paid leave as authorities investigate allegations that one forced preschool children to stand naked in a closet with the door open as punishment for misbehaving.

The teachers are with a Head Start program operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in East St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that police allege one teacher inappropriately disciplined the students, while the other teacher witnessed the incidents but didn't report them.

University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll tells the Belleville News-Democrat that a supervisor alerted police on March 14. He says at least four students were allegedly subjected to such treatment.

Schmoll says the children will be interviewed early next month before a charging decision is made.

The Head Start program sent a letter to parents saying it was cooperating with investigators and doesn't condone inappropriate behavior.
