Education

Science teacher suspended over alleged use of racial slur in class

EMBED <>More Videos

Science teacher suspended over alleged use of racial slur in class. John Rawlins has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on March 6, 2019.

By
PENNS GROVE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey school district has suspended a white male middle school teacher for 120 days with pay after the unidentified teacher allegedly used the N-word during a science class.

It allegedly happened at the Penns Grove Middle School in Salem County last week.

Middle schooler Jameelyonna Horace said the teacher made the utterance after he unsuccessfully tried to take a Chromebook out of the hands of two students who had been using the computer and apparently had been laughing at something displayed on the screen.

Horace claims as the teacher walked away he said under his breath "He is tired of putting up with us, like, the word."

In a statement, school superintendent, Zenadia Cobien said, "I am aware of the allegations and it is being investigated."

The statement continued, saying because of New Jersey Law, " ...the Board of Education and myself are not at liberty to discuss the matter."

One-time school board member and social activist Walter Hudson Sr. told Action News on Wednesday that if the allegation is proven the teacher should be fired.

"You can not come back and put our children under duress after using the N-word in a classroom full of students," said Hudson.

The school district has five schools and approximately 2,300.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationpenns grove boroughnew jersey newsracism
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
Show More
Lehigh University announces plan to curb alcohol culture at frats, sororities
Remodeled animal shelter is sending pets "Homeward Bound"
Lehigh Valley school bus driver apologizing for passing out behind wheel
Man jailed for allegedly sexually abusing mentally disabled woman, girl
8 arrested for a burst of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News