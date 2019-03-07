Science teacher suspended over alleged use of racial slur in class

PENNS GROVE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey school district has suspended a white male middle school teacher for 120 days with pay after the unidentified teacher allegedly used the N-word during a science class.
It allegedly happened at the Penns Grove Middle School in Salem County last week.
Middle schooler Jameelyonna Horace said the teacher made the utterance after he unsuccessfully tried to take a Chromebook out of the hands of two students who had been using the computer and apparently had been laughing at something displayed on the screen.
Horace claims as the teacher walked away he said under his breath "He is tired of putting up with us, like, the word."
In a statement, school superintendent, Zenadia Cobien said, "I am aware of the allegations and it is being investigated."
The statement continued, saying because of New Jersey Law, " ...the Board of Education and myself are not at liberty to discuss the matter."
One-time school board member and social activist Walter Hudson Sr. told Action News on Wednesday that if the allegation is proven the teacher should be fired.
"You can not come back and put our children under duress after using the N-word in a classroom full of students," said Hudson.
The school district has five schools and approximately 2,300.
