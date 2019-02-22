Student engineers take bowling to the next level

Students from Black Horse Pike Regional District Schools put their engineering skills to the test in a bowling tournament!Teams were comprised of the best student engineers from Timber Creek, Highland, and Triton Regional Schools.Each team built a mechanism out of wood, CDs, mouse traps and more to "Stop, Drop, and Bowl" for the win. One team from each school was crowned its own respective champion before facing off in the grand finale.The overall winners were Highland students Noah Kenyon and Brody Myers, lead by their teacher, Ygor Carvalho.The event was held in the auditorium of Timber Creek Regional School.