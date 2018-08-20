EDUCATION

Students create Philly Slang Handbook for new teachers

Students create Philly Slang Handbook for new teachers: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on Augut 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As back-to-school approaches, teachers are busy getting mentally ready and getting their lesson plans in order. But teachers in Philadelphia are also brushing up on their language skills - as in learning what it is their students are actually saying.

Sayless, which is an assurance, or saying that you understood, is just one of the words included in a first-ever handbook presented to teachers and counselors in the Philadelphia School District this year.

The list of Philly slang, as its called, was compiled and defined by the students themselves.

Some of the words? Ocky - meaning fake or inauthentic.

Sawdy - meaning wrong - as in, I thought I'd make the bus, but I was sawty. Or outta pocket - meaning out of line - like, my teacher gave me two hours of homework, she outta pocket.

There are 22 words or phrases on the list in total.

To read the full list of words, CLICK HERE.

