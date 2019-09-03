Students head back to school in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A chorus of ringing bells emanated from a schoolyard in Brewerytown on Tuesday morning.The School District of Philadelphia held their annual ceremony to ring in the new school year at Robert Morris Elementary School, complete with Franklin the Dog and the Sixers Dunk Squad."We've done a lot to prepare. Excited that the first day is here," said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.Before reporting to the schoolyard, Aaron Kemp poured himself a bowl of Frosted Flakes hours before he would officially become a sixth-grader at Morris."I'm really excited for the first day of school," Kemp said. "(To) learn new history projects and stuff like that."Aaron plays the saxophone in the school band and works hard at his studies."Do your best. Do not give up. If you give up then you'll get bad grades," he said.Aaron welcomed a special guest to his home - Dr. Hite.The pair chatted and then walked together to Morris, one of the schools across the city that has had renovations."We have installed air conditions in an additional 150 classrooms, and we continue to modernize classrooms, bringing a total number of modernized to over 360," Dr. Hite explained.As Mayor Kenney wished a wonderful start to these students, he reminisced on his own first day."Sharswood elementary. Mrs. Biddle. Back in, oh God, what year was that? It was kindergarten. Kindergarten was half-day then, and the thing I liked most about it was the nap," said Kenney.Have a great school year!