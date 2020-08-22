POP-UP Learning: Mrs. Finney teaches math with a side of hip-hop

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former Teacher of the Year has applied her very own lyrical math technique during her new POP-UP Math Class.
Keziah Finney, Mrs. Finney to her students, is a teacher at H.B. DuPont Middle School in Hockessin, Delaware. She teaches math by way of hip hop.
This past week, her classes were held in Glasgow Park in Bear.
"The idea is 30 minute math classes at county parks. We're providing it for grades 4 to 8," Keziah said.
The kids loved it for a variety of reasons.
Here's what a few had to say:
Taliah Worsley of Bear said, "I like it because I learn from music a lot."
Andres Fragale of Bear said, "You get to move around and learn at the same time."
Giancarlo Fragale of Bear said, "I need to go back to school because I'm forgetting answers!"
Parents say during COVID times, it's perfect.
Giancarlo s mom Andrea said, "It's a good opportunity for them to interact with other kids, they've have been away from everybody"
"You just sign your child up at popupmathclass.com," Keziah said.
Her husband James says lyrical math was developed when he was a graduate film student.
James Finney said, "She said, 'why don't we do a math video?' At the end of it she rapped the lyrics to the to the math concept."
The rest is history.
"We'll be in the supermarket sometimes and run into students and parents and they'll start rapping to something like from two years ago," Keziah Finney said with a laugh.
For where and when the classes will be next in New Castle County here are the links:
https://lyricalmath.com/
http://popupmathclass.com/
