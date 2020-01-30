Education

Teachers, principals to speak out over asbestos concerns in Philly schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teachers and principals in Philadelphia will hold separate events Thursday afternoon in response to the growing asbestos concerns in the city's public schools.

Asbestos has been found in several schools this year.

McClure Elementary just reopened Wednesday after multiple cleanings that cost students five weeks of class time.

This afternoon teachers will be rallying before a school board meeting.

At the same time, the principals' union is holding a news conference to address the issue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtrallyteachersprincipalstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy shot and killed in reported home invasion
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Man in custody following standoff at New Castle home
Abington school board member apologizing for controversial comments
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Show More
Boy, 14, wanted in fatal Chester shooting
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
Dump truck overturns on Route 422; driver rescued
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
More TOP STORIES News