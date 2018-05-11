HACKING

Teen arrested after hacking into school grading system

EMBED </>More Videos

The grading system at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord was hacked by a 16-year-old sophomore. That student has been suspended. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. --
A 16-year-old California boy has been suspended from his high school after hacking the grading system.

Surveillance video shows the moment armed officers and the secret service broke down the door to David Rotaro's home.

The 16-year-old admitted to our sister station KGO that he did hack into the Ygnacio Valley High School grading network.

"It was like stealing candy from a baby," Rotaro said.

Rotaro says it took just five minutes to create a phishing email which he sent out to school staff.

Administrators were tipped off about two weeks ago when someone in the I.T. Department got the phishing email, but it went to spam.

Just in case, the employee asked all of the other teachers if they had received the same email. Only one admitted to opening it.

All Rotaro needed was one username and password; he raised and even dropped the grades of 10 to 15 people - but not his own.

The teen was arrested.

"He was charged with crimes ranging from unauthorized use of entering a network to unauthorized use of personal information," said Sgt. Carl Cruz of the Concord police.

Rotaro says he wanted to point out the school's vulnerability.

"I kind of want to give awareness to cybersecurity," Rotaro said.

His parents, meantime, had no idea their son had this skill set.

"I"m frustrated he did this and I don't want him to be in juvenile hall," said Rotaro's father Christian.

Rotaro was released from custody Wednesday.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtechnologyhackingschoolstudentsteacherteachersschool boardarrestpolice brutalitypoliceinvestigationcyberattacku.s. & world
HACKING
US: 3 arrested in hacking plot that hit Chipotle, Arby's
New Jersey woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez's email
Delco highway sign displays vulgar message
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
More hacking
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News