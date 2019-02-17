EDUCATION

Teen entrepreneurs cash in on Bishop McDevitt boys' basketball team's success

Teen entrepreneurs cash in on Bishop McDevitt boys' basketball team's success: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., February 17, 2019

Once considered underdogs, Bishop McDevitt's Boys Basketball team is in the playoffs for the first time since 1989.

And it is not just the team's talent that has a lot of people talking, but the slogan that has the team motivated.

Doubted with a line crossing through the word.

The slogan is the brainchild of 14-year-old Jeffrey Handy and Sophomore Mike Wells, who plays for McDevitt. The two teens recently started their own business selling shirts and came up with the idea when Wells' team advanced to the playoffs.

"He came up with the name doubted, and I was like what if we put a line through it?" said Handy.

A team once with the lowest ranking in their league is now one of the best, with a motto created by two young entrepreneurs.

"The line represents removing the doubt. We proved them wrong," said Wells. "Everyone has a point in their life when they're doubted so that's how we came up with it."

The teens have sold more than 500 shirts, hoodies and armbands and currently have more orders to fill ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final game.

