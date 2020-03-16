Education

Things to do with kids at home

By PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
When you're stuck at home with the kids due to the spread of coronavirus and have nothing to do, don't despair! We have some ideas to pass the time.

Grab your scissors, grab your glue! Find fun Disney-inspired art and craft ideas for kids of all ages-including holiday and seasonal crafts, decorations, and more.
Frozen 2 Snow Globe Craft
Create memories with your family with this easy Frozen 2-inspired snow globe craft.

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs Easter Eggs
These eggs only require a few basic materials and you can enjoy them for years to come! Learn how here.

FamilyFun Craft Camp

6 weeks of creative projects guaranteed to keep the kids busy, happy, and off-screen!
Download the e-book which has all the instructions for 18 projects.

Toy Story 4 Coloring Pages
Toy Story-themed printable activities, coloring pages, and recipes too. Grab them here.

Printable Workbook
This guide will guarantee a magical school break!

Food and Snacks:
FoodNetwork
Snacks kids can make from the FoodNetwork.

foodnetwork.com

Online Printables:
GreatSchools
www.greatschools.org

For educational and homeschool resources, click here.
