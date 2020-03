Things to do with kids at home

When you're stuck at home with the kids due to the spread of coronavirus and have nothing to do, don't despair! We have some ideas to pass the time.Grab your scissors, grab your glue! Find fun Disney-inspired art and craft ideas for kids of all ages-including holiday and seasonal crafts, decorations, and more.Create memories with your family with this easy Frozen 2-inspired snow globe craft. These eggs only require a few basic materials and you can enjoy them for years to come! Learn how here. 6 weeks of creative projects guaranteed to keep the kids busy, happy, and off-screen!Toy Story-themed printable activities, coloring pages, and recipes too. Grab them here. This guide will guarantee a magical school break!Food and Snacks:Snacks kids can make from the FoodNetwork.Online Printables: