EDUCATION

Thousands of Philly students benefit from annual coat drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of Philly students benefit from annual coat drive. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on October 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An annual winter coat drive is underway Wednesday. More than 8,000 new coats were handed out to students in Philadelphia.

This is the 11th year for the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia "Driving Away the Cold" program.

It's a hot day today but it won't be for long and that's why coat drives like this one are essential.

"I will wear it forever."

It's new, it's warm, and most importantly for little Cieria Lis, it's pink.

"It's comfy, and it's so pretty because I like the color," said Cieria.

Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation is donating over 51-thousand new winter coats to children this year, 8500 today alone for children in the school district of Philadelphia.

They enthusiastically filed into the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the annual coat drive.

Zoe Barker, 9-years-old said, "I picked it because I liked it. It's my favorite color green."

A warm child is a happy child, healthy and ready to learn when they get to school. The need is great.

Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite said, "These types of events are critically important for many of our students because it's one less thing the students and their families have to worry with."

Kevin Mazzucola, Exec Dir of Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation added, "A lot of these kids don't have a new anything and for them to get a new coat, to be warm when they go to school- warmth shouldn't be a luxury, it should be a staple for these kids, and it's our way of trying to do that."

More and more children have been helped since 2008. And since, they've given out 365,000 new coats.

The coats are purchased by donations from area auto dealers and money earned from the Auto Show's Black Tie Tailgate. This year they are also asking for the public's help.

"I think it's amazing," said Zoe.

For more information on how to get involved visit More than Auto Dealers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newschildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School in South Philadelphia placed on lockdown after shots fired
$50M richer: Wharton receives largest gift in school's history
Charter school closes suddenly, students scramble to find new school
New report shows the most valuable college majors
More Education
Top Stories
Sister, brother charged in woman's murder; 3rd suspect sought
Police: Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting
Presidential Alert: Notification test sent to phones nationwide
School in South Philadelphia placed on lockdown after shots fired
Crash involving tractor-trailer, multiple cars on I-295
Fmr. UDel baseball accused of raping 6 women out on bail
Students report being attacked on Broad Street Line
Christmas parade canceled in Delaware due to construction
Show More
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Fate of Viking statue uncertain after Schuylkill River recovery
Roads to reopen around Allentown explosion site
Speed-detection cameras likely for stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
More News