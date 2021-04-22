UPenn, Drexel requiring students to be vaccinated for fall semester

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University have announced that students will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall."With the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines now well-established, and with the importance of mass vaccination so central to our commitment to having a safe campus environment, the most significant new element of our plans for the fall is a requirement that all students be vaccinated," said UPenn in a statement.The university says they will allow exceptions for medical and religious reasons. Specific details regarding vaccination expectations for faculty and staff will be provided in the near future.For those students looking to be vaccinated, UPenn says they will hold clinics, however, students will need to quarantine for two weeks after receiving their first dose.UPenn students will also need to be vaccinated for the flu beginning later this fall, officials say.Students who have missed out on so much are looking forward to a fully-vaccinated campus life come fall."I'm a freshman and I didn't get to do things most freshmen do. I'm pretty happy I get to experience that soon," said one student."In-person classes would be tons of fun. My Zoom fatigue is really hurting me, just the opportunity to get to meet people in person," said freshman Nandika Komirisetti.Drexel's undergraduate students and graduate students in full-time and part-time face-to-face programs will need to be vaccinated, and the university will help provide the vaccine to those who need it."Individuals will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (or have been granted a medical/religious exemption) in order to reside in Drexel housing, take classes, or engage in any other activities on campus," says Drexel in a letter to students.Last month, Rutgers University announced it would require students to be vaccinated."Getting vaccines is a game-changer. It really makes a big difference. It makes it safer for us to be able to address this disease," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday.In order for the state to fully reopen, officials are looking for a certain percentage of Pennsylvanians to be vaccinated."Around 65% to 70% of the population getting both doses. Two weeks after that you have herd immunity," said Wolf.Currently, nearly 44% of eligible Pennsylvanians have at least had the first dose.to learn more about the University of Pennsylvania's vaccine requirement.to learn more about Drexel University's vaccine requirement.Labor and employment lawyer Paul Lancaster Adams, shareholder at Ogletree Deakins, says it is legal for employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine for a return to in-person work."Employers can mandate that employees take the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to work. They can ask for proof," said Adams.Some companies are offering monetary incentives to workers. SEPTA is offering its employees $100 to get their vaccinations and has already paid out nearly $278,000.Trader Joe's will provide its employees with 2 hours of pay for each vaccine dose and Dollar General is offering its frontline hourly workers 4 hours pay to get their shot.A survey from Glassdoor shows that 70% of U.S. employees don't want to return to the office until their fellow workers are required to get a vaccine.While it is legal to require vaccines in the workplace, federal, state and local protections must be observed."There are exceptions however, you have to make exceptions for religious and ADA-related issues," said Adams.About 17% of Philadelphians are vaccine-hesitant, the highest percentage in the five-county region.Now, the goal of doctors, public health officials, and even employers is to convince people to get the shot.