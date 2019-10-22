Education

Upper Darby teacher resigns after racially-charged altercation

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The school board in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania has accepted the resignation of a middle school teacher in the wake of a racially-charged altercation involving a parent in the school parking lot earlier this month.

On October 10, there was a minor car accident in the parking lot at Drexel Hill Middle School as a parent was dropping off his child.



In a video, you can see the teacher, now identified as Renee Greeley, come out behind a truck several times as an altercation ensues with the parent.

"He and a teacher were involved in a car accident in the parking lot of Drexel Hill Middle School and that the teacher proceeded to make several racial and other derogatory remarks to him," said the Upper Darby School District in a statement following the incident.

Greeley was placed on administrative leave after the initial incident. According to school documents obtained by Action News, Greeley offered her resignation on October 17, 2019.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted to accept Greeley's resignation.

The only parent to speak during the meeting says "her son feels safer."



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
