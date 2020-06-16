Education

2020 Best of the Class: Toasting local valedictorians

Widener University President Julie Wollman, PHD, shares some advice for success after high school.


Every year, 6abc celebrates academic excellence in our region through the Best of the Class.

Even though high schools across the region have been shuttered for months now, many still made sure to nominate their top seniors.

We reached out to them and they submitted personal videos, candidly describing how they're faring under these circumstances, views on the world and their bright plans for the future.

Take a look at how some area valedictorians reinvented themselves in the final months of their high school lives.


REINVENTING SENIOR YEAR
Masks, social distancing, virtual classes ... these are the NEW rules of engagement for students in the age of COVID-19.


ADAPTING TO THE NEW NORMAL
We asked our high school standouts to weigh in on the most important topics facing them and the world.



WORLD ISSUES
2020 has ushered in a lot of major news stories. The recent spate of civil rights protests around racial injustice has gripped our nation's. We asked our students to weigh in on this important topic and others.
From a Nasa scientist to developing cures for viruses and diseases to social activism, this group of seniors has a diverse set of careers they hope to pursue.


CAREER ASPIRATIONS
Leave it to the Class of 2020 to stay optimistic and hopeful despite their current circumstances. Listen to how they're finding the silver lining living through COVID-19.


WHAT INSPIRES YOU DURING THE PANDEMIC
This year's virtual speaker panel consisted of the following:

What's Next: How to Keep Goal-setting and Dreaming BIG
Steve McClatchy, New York Times best-selling author | https://alleer.com

Practical Tips for Protecting Your Digital Brand
Stephanie Humphrey, Tech & Lifestyle Expert and ABC News Contributor | https://www.linkedin.com/in/techlifesteph

The Changing Landscape of Studying Medicine
Dr. Jawanza Bundy, Assistant Professor, Nursing | Widner University

Developing Your Career Aspirations in this "New Normal"
Dr. Janet Long, Executive Director, Career Design and Development

Sally Lawrence, Associate Director of Employer Partnerships | Widener University
