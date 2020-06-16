2020 Best of the Class: Toasting local valedictorians

Every year, 6abc celebrates academic excellence in our region through the Best of the Class.
Even though high schools across the region have been shuttered for months now, many still made sure to nominate their top seniors.
We reached out to them and they submitted personal videos, candidly describing how they're faring under these circumstances, views on the world and their bright plans for the future.
REINVENTING SENIOR YEAR
Because of COVID-19, the class of 2020 lost everything normal about their graduation season. But they still showed resilience beyond their years. Take a look at how some reinvented senior year.
ADAPTING TO THE NEW NORMAL
Social distancing, masks, virtual classes while staying at home for nearly three months. These are the NEW rules of engagement for these seniors now living through COVID-19.
WORLD ISSUES
2020 has ushered in a lot of major news stories. The recent spate of civil rights protests around racial injustice has gripped our nation's. We asked our students to weigh in on this important topic and others.
CAREER ASPIRATIONS
From a Nasa scientist to developing cures for viruses and diseases to social activism, this group of seniors has a diverse set of careers they hope to pursue.
WHAT INSPIRES YOU DURING THE PANDEMIC
Leave it to the Class of 2020 to stay optimistic and hopeful despite their current circumstances. Listen to how they're finding the silver lining living through COVID-19.
This year's virtual speaker panel consisted of the following:
What's Next: How to Keep Goal-setting and Dreaming BIG
Steve McClatchy, New York Times best-selling author | https://alleer.com
Practical Tips for Protecting Your Digital Brand
Stephanie Humphrey, Tech & Lifestyle Expert and ABC News Contributor | https://www.linkedin.com/in/techlifesteph
The Changing Landscape of Studying Medicine
Dr. Jawanza Bundy, Assistant Professor, Nursing | Widner University
Developing Your Career Aspirations in this "New Normal"
Dr. Janet Long, Executive Director, Career Design and Development
Sally Lawrence, Associate Director of Employer Partnerships | Widener University