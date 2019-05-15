Las Vegas police release video of woman pushing elderly man from bus

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) -- Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the case of an elderly man who died after being pushed out of a bus.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, faces a charge of open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

The incident occurred on March 21.

Witnesses say Bishop got in an argument with the victim and other passengers on the bus and she pushed the victim out the door.

He refused medical treatment at the time.

He died from his injuries on April 23 and the family notified Las Vegas police on May 3.

Bishop was arrested on May 6.

A preliminary hearing for her is scheduled for May 21.
