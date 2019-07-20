Elderly woman and man found dead in nursing home in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in
Wilmington.

It happened around 1:12 p.m. at the ManorCare of Wilmington nursing home on the 700 block of Foulk Road.

Police say an 82-year-old male and a 79-year-old female were both pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The female was a resident of ManorCare. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The individuals have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

Their identities are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is in the early stages but police say there is no concern for public safety.

The building has also been cleared and declared safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonshootingnursing home shootingdel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 pm
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning
Man critically wounded in Cumberland County shooting
Fashion show fundraiser held to combat domestic violence
Police arrest a man for a rape inside a vehicle in Warminster
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Show More
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
Police: Street racer crashes into parked car, robs driver in South Philadelphia
Woman stabbed to death in West Philadelphia
Uber passenger injured when caught in South Philly crossfire
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
More TOP STORIES News