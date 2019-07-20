Elderly woman and man found dead in nursing home in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting incident that occurred Saturday afternoon inWilmington.It happened around 1:12 p.m. at the ManorCare of Wilmington nursing home on the 700 block of Foulk Road.Police say an 82-year-old male and a 79-year-old female were both pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The female was a resident of ManorCare. A handgun was recovered from the scene.The individuals have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.Their identities are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.The investigation is in the early stages but police say there is no concern for public safety.The building has also been cleared and declared safe.