Emma's Liberian Kitchen brings authentic African delights to Delco

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- With a lifetime of cooking under her belt, Emma Dalieh came to Philadelphia from Liberia to open Emma's Liberian Kitchen in Southwest Philly.
Now 10 years later, her second location is spicing up the options in Collingdale -- a close suburb in Delaware County.
With Liberian chefs at the helm, Emma's offers traditional Liberian dishes like 'cassava leaf' - the leaves of the cassava plant, simmered for hours in African spices - and 'palm butter', a hearty stew filled with smoked meats.
Auntie Emma, as she is affectionately called by her customers, makes it a point to connect with people and considers hospitality a big part of what she offers at her homestyle kitchen.
901 Mac Dade Blvd, Collingdale, PA 19023
484-497-5191
Emma's Liberian Kitchen (original location)
7201 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
267-292-2959