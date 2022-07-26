Emma's Liberian Kitchen brings authentic African delights to Delco

Emma's offers traditional Liberian dishes like 'cassava leaf' and 'palm butter', spicing up the dining scene in Southwest Philly.

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- With a lifetime of cooking under her belt, Emma Dalieh came to Philadelphia from Liberia to open Emma's Liberian Kitchen in Southwest Philly.

Now 10 years later, her second location is spicing up the options in Collingdale -- a close suburb in Delaware County.

With Liberian chefs at the helm, Emma's offers traditional Liberian dishes like 'cassava leaf' - the leaves of the cassava plant, simmered for hours in African spices - and 'palm butter', a hearty stew filled with smoked meats.

Auntie Emma, as she is affectionately called by her customers, makes it a point to connect with people and considers hospitality a big part of what she offers at her homestyle kitchen.

Emma's Liberian Kitchen II

901 Mac Dade Blvd, Collingdale, PA 19023

484-497-5191

Emma's Liberian Kitchen (original location)

7201 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142

267-292-2959