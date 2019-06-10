Devon Prep employee accused of using school credit card for personal needs

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Devon Preparatory School employee is accused of using a school credit card to pay for vacations, restaurant tabs and personal bills.
Tredyffrin Township police say 46-year-old John Sullivan made unauthorized transactions for over a year.
He's accused of spending $14,000 on an account registered to the school.
Sullivan is no longer employed at Devon Prep.
He is facing a list of charges and has paid some of the money back.
