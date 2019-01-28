Enraged driver beats car with bat during incident on Roosevelt Boulevard

The release of cell phone video Monday has launched the Philadelphia police investigation into a violent road rage incident in Northeast Philadelphia last Thursday.

The yelling could be heard throughout the busy intersection of Levick Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. An altercation between the driver of a maroon sedan a man driving a white van.

"The offender jumps out of the car with a baseball bat, runs up to the complainant's vehicle smashes the driver side window out and knocks the mirror off," said Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.

Police said the victim - the man driving the white work van - had gotten into a fender bender with the suspect Thursday morning.

Within minutes, the suspect caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the company van while threatening the driver.

"On top of that, he tried to flee the accident," said Rosenbaum. "The two vehicles were still stuck together. He caused more damage to the vehicle when he ripped the bumper off of the truck while trying to flee the accident."

Action News showed cell phone video of the event to drivers who travel along the busy corridor.

"Yes, I find that people yell at you, give you the finger and stuff, but nothing like that," said Carmello Vargas, of Northeast Philadelphia.

Northeast Detectives said they get at least one road rage incident a week on the Boulevard.

Just last week, three were reported including this most recent incident.

Another on the 14000 block of the Boulevard involved a man threatening to shoot another driver until he found out that the driver was an off-duty police officer.

"It's a lot that goes on Roosevelt Boulevard so that's not surprising," said a driver named Kim.
