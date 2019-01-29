Enraged driver beats car with bat during road rage incident on Roosevelt Boulevard

Enraged driver beats car with bat as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 28, 2109.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The release of cell phone video Monday has launched the police investigation into a violent road rage incident in Northeast Philadelphia.

The video shows an altercation between the driver of a maroon sedan and a man driving a white van last Thursday morning.

The yelling could be heard throughout the busy intersection of Levick Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

"The offender jumps out of the car with a baseball bat, runs up to the complainant's vehicle, smashes the driver side window out and knocks the mirror off," said Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.

Police say the victim - the man driving the van - had gotten into a fender bender with the suspect.

Within minutes, police say the suspect caused several thousand dollars' worth of damage to the company van while threatening the driver.

"On top of that, he tried to flee the accident," said Rosenbaum. "The two vehicles were still stuck together. He caused more damage to the vehicle when he ripped the bumper off of the truck while trying to flee the accident."

Northeast Detectives say they get at least one road rage incident a week on the Boulevard.

Just last week, three were reported including this most recent incident.

Another on the 14000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard involved a man threatening to shoot another driver until he found out that the driver was an off-duty police officer.

