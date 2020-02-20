$3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Another day, another new millionaire in the Delaware Valley.
Just 24 hours after the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia, another big winner has been declared.
A $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club scratch-off ticket worth $3-million was sold in Bucks County.
Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 527 West Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.
The 7-Eleven store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The earlier winner, a $3 Million Cash Game scratch-off ticket, was sold at the Wawa at 8220 W. Bartram Avenue.
Officials want to remind winners that Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
