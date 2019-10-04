2019 Philadelphia Film Festival: Full lineup revealed

The Festival will showcase 120 feature length and short films, including Opening Night film "Just Mercy" and Closing Night film "Knives Out."
Galas
Harriet, Director Kasi Lemmons. 2019, USA.
The Irishman, Director Martin Scorsese. 2019, USA.
Jojo Rabbit, Director Taika Waititi. 2019, USA.
Just Mercy, Director Destin Daniel Cretton. 2019, USA. Opening Night Gala
Knives Out, Director Rian Johnson. 2019, USA. Closing Night Gala
Marriage Story, Director Noah Baumbach. 2019, USA.
Motherless Brooklyn, Director Edward Norton. 2019, USA.
The Two Popes, Director Fernando Meirelles. 2019, USA, UK, Italy, Argentina.
Waves, Director Trey Edward Shults. 2019, USA.
Masters of Cinema: The latest films by a new generation of acclaimed auteurs and established directors who continue to reshape the cinematic landscape.
By the Grace of God, Director Franois Ozon. 2019, France.
A Hidden Life, Director Terrence Malick. 2019, Germany, USA.
It Must Be Heaven, Director Elia Suleiman. 2019, France, Qatar, Germany, Canada, Palestine, Turkey.
Oh Mercy!, Director Arnaud Desplechin. 2019, France.
Parasite, Director Bong Joon-Ho. 2019, South Korea. Opening Night Masters of Cinema
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Director Céline Sciamma. 2019, France.
Sorry We Missed You, Director Ken Loach. 2019, UK.
The Truth, Director Hirokazu Kore-Eda. 2019, France, Japan.
Varda by Agns, Director Agns Varda. 2019, France.
The Whistlers, Director Corneliu Porumboiu. 2019, Romania, France, Germany.
Young Ahmed, Director Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne. 2019, Belgium, France.
Spotlights: This year's highly anticipated titles featuring some of the biggest names in front of and behind the camera.
The Aeronauts, Director Tom Harper. 2019, UK.
Cunningham, Director Alla Kovgan. 2019, Germany, France, USA. Opening Night Spotlights
Extra Ordinary, Director Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman. 2019, Ireland, Belgium.
Honey Boy, Director Alma Har'el. 2019, USA.
Paradise Hills, Director Alice Waddington. 2019, USA.
Seberg, Director Benedict Andrews. 2019, USA, UK.
Swallow, Director Carlo Mirabella-Davis. 2019, USA.
World View: Works that demonstrate the diversity and vitality of contemporary international cinema from some of the globe's most exciting filmmakers.
Adam (Morocco), Maryam Touzani. 2019. Morocco, France.
And Then We Danced, Director Levan Akin. 2019, Sweden, Georgia, France.
Beanpole, Director Kantemir Balagov. 2019, Russia.
Divine Love, Director Gabriel Mascaro. 2018, Brazil, Uruguay, Denmark, Norway.
Flatland, Director Jenna Bass. 2019, South Africa.
Hearts and Bones, Director Ben Lawrence. 2019, Australia.
Idol, Director Lee Su-Jin. 2019, South Korea.
Invisible Life, Director Karim Anouz. 2019, Brazil, Germany.
Jallikattu, Director Lijo Jose Pellissery. 2019, India.
Litigante, Director Franco Lolli. 2019, Colombia, France.
Nina Wu, Director Midi Z. 2019, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar.
Papicha, Director Mounia Meddour. 2019, Algeria, France, Belgium, Qatar.
Queen of Hearts, Director May El-Toukhy. 2019, Denmark.
Synonyms, Director Nadav Lapid. 2019, France, Israel, Germany.
System Crasher, Director Nora Fingscheidt. 2019, Germany.
Temblores, Director Jayro Bustamante. 2019, Guatemala, France.
The Unknown Saint, Director Alaa Eddine Aljem. 2019, Morocco, France, Qatar.
We Are Little Zombies, Director Makoto Nagahisa. 2019, Japan.
A White, White Day, Director Hlynur Pálmason. 2019, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden.
Cinema de France: Sharing a language with some of cinema's most revered classics and legendary auteurs, these new films have that certain je ne sais quoi.
Atlantics, Director Mati Diop. 2019, France, Senegal, Belgium.
I Lost My Body, Director Jérémy Clapin. 2019, France.
Les Misérables, Director Ladj Ly. 2019, France.
Sibyl, Director Justine Triet. 2019, France, Belgium.
You Deserve a Lover, Director Hafsia Herzi. 2019, France.
Visions of China: These films capture the complexity and dynamism of the world's fastest growing and most populous country and its citizens.
Leftover Women, Director Hilla Medalia, Shosh Shlam. 2019, Israel.
So Long, My Son, Director Wang Xiaoshuai. 2019, China.
The Wild Goose Lake, Director Diao Yinan. 2019, China, France.
Made in USA (Part of PFS on Us free ticketing program): Lo-fi gems and new indie classics that offer a fresh perspective on today's America.
Adam, Director Rhys Ernst. 2018, USA.
Blow the Man Down, Director Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy. 2019, USA.
Come As You Are, Director Richard Wong. 2019, USA. Opening Night Made in USA
Fourteen, Director Dan Sallitt. 2019, USA.
Lucky Grandma, Director Sasie Sealy. 2019, USA.
The Vast of Night, Director Andrew Patterson. 2019, USA.
Non/Fiction (Part of PFS on Us free ticketing program): Compelling and provocative, these contemporary docs encourage viewers to see the world through a different lens.
Advocate, Director Philippe Bellache, Rachel Leah Jones. 2019, Israel, Canada, Switzerland.
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, Director Eva Orner. 2019, USA. Opening Night Non/Fiction
Citizen K, Director Alex Gibney. 2019, USA, UK.
Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy, Director Elizabeth Carroll. 2019, Mexico, USA.
Plucked, Director Joel Van Haren. 2019, USA.
Red Penguins, Director Gabe Polsky. 2019, USA.
Sunset Over Mulholland Drive, Director Uli Gaulke. 2018, Germany.
Filmadelphia: Showcasing the most dynamic and talented voices from the greater Philadelphia area.
Clemency, Director Chinonye Chukwu. 2019, USA.
Colewell, Director Tom Quinn. 2019, USA.
Maybe Next Year, Director Kyle Thrash. 2019, USA.
The Nomads, Director Brandon Eric Kamin. 2019, USA.
The Place of No Words, Director Mark Webber. 2019, UK, USA.
Waldo on Weed, Director Tommy Avallone. 2019, USA.
State of the Union: Stories of some of the most significant figures and events in American politics and diplomacy, which continue to shape the future of the nation's democracy.
The Human Factor, Director Dror Moreh. 2019, UK, Israel.
The Report, Director Scott Z. Burns. 2019, USA.
Slay the Dragon, Director Chris Durrance, Barak Goodman. 2019, USA.
The War Room, Director Chris Hegedus, D.A. Pennebaker. 1993, USA.
After Hours: Bringing together the odd, eerie, thrilling, and downright weird, this is the home of cult classics in the making.
Bacurau, Director Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendona Filho. 2019, Brazil, France.
Deerskin, Director Quentin Dupieux. 2019, France.
Dogs Don't Wear Pants, Director Jukka-Pekka Valkeap. 2019, Finland, Latvia.
The Lodge, Director Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz. 2018, USA, UK. Opening Night After Hours
Porno, Director Keola Racela. 2019, USA.
The Twentieth Century, Director Matthew Rankin. 2019, Canada.
Wounds, Director Babak Anvari. 2019, USA, UK.
From the Vaults: Film classics come alive as they were meant to be seen - on the big screen!
Audition, Director Takashi Miike. 1999, Japan.
Blue Velvet, Director David Lynch. 1986, USA.
Defending Your Life, Director Albert Brooks. 1991, USA.
Magnolia, Director Paul Thomas Anderson. 1999, USA.
Romeo and Juliet, Director Franco Zeffirelli. 1968, UK, Italy.
Special Event
The Australian Dream, Director Daniel Gordon. 2019, Australia, UK.
Stallone: Frank, That Is, Director Derek Wayne Johnson. 2020, USA.
Shorts: This year's most enjoyable, surprising, and memorable short films from around the world.
Abortion Helpline: This is Lisa, Director Barbara Attie, Mike Attie, Janet Goldwater.
All Cats Are Grey in the Dark, Director Lasse Linder.
And Then the Bear, Director Agns Patron.
Aziza, Director Soudade Kaadan.
Betty Feeds the Animals, Director James P. Gannon.
Broken Orchestra, Director Charlie Tyrell.
Ceremony Night, Director Behnam Abedi.
The Coin, Director Siqi Song.
Count Your Curses, Director Lorne Yavo
Daughter, Director Daria Kashcheeva.
The Distance Between Us and the Sky, Director Vasilis Kekatos.
Docking, Director Trevor Anderson.
Don't You Forget About Me, Director Lydia Ricci.
Entropia, Director Keir Politz.
Everything You Wanted to Know About Sudden Birth* (*but were afraid to ask), Director Scott Calonico.
Flesh, Director Camila Kater.
Human Nature, Director Sverre Fredriksen.
Knockstrike, Director Pau Anglada, Genis Rigol, Marc Torices.
Little Miss Sumo, Director Matt Kay.
Lockdown, Director Logan George, Celine Held.
The Manila Lover, Director Johanna Pyykk.
Milton, Director Tim Wilkime.
Miss Barton's Famous Cakes, Director Jared Hirschdirector, Nelson Vicens.
The Physics of Sorrow, Director Theodore Ushev.
She Runs, Director Qiu Yang.
Stay Close, Director Luther Clement, Shuhan Fan.
Throat Singing in Kangirsuk, Director Manon Chamberland, Eva Kaukai.
To Be Queen, Director Jeff Reichert, Farihah Zaman.
The Water Song, Director Dave Jannetta.
Tickets go on-sale for Philadelphia Film Society members on Friday, October 4 and to the general public beginning Monday, October 7.
Tickets may be purchased through the Festival website, www.filmadelphia.org/festival, in-person at the main Box Office at the Philadelphia Film Center, or over the phone at 215-422-4588 (Monday - Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
