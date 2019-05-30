Arts & Entertainment

Action News Mornings Spelling Bee 2019

The final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee airs Thursday night.

To celebrate, the Action News Morning Team tested out their spelling skills - to various degrees of success.

Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Karen Rogers each selected a word to try to stump their competition.

See if you can guess the right spelling before they do in the video above.

And tune into the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals on our sister station ESPN at 8:30 p.m.
