ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' 'Skyfall,' dies at 82

EMBED </>More Videos

British actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from "Tom Jones" to "Skyfall," has died at the age of 82.

LONDON --
Albert Finney, the British actor who starred in "Tom Jones," has died at age 82, his family said.

The actor's family said he "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side."

Finney was nominated five times for an Oscar but never won. He gained fame back in the early 1960s.

He also had roles in "Murder on the Orient Express," ''The Dresser," ''Under the Volcano" and "Erin Brockovich."

In later years, he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller "Skyfall" and two of the Bourne films.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityfamous deathsactoru.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Reading
3 notable films worth checking out in Doylestown this week
4 best movies screening around Bethlehem this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
Jurors hear chilling confession in N.J. childhood friend murder
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Teen shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia gas station lot
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Show More
5 injured, 2 critically, in Talleyville crash
Looking Back: Eagles Super Bowl Parade 1 year later
Phanatic gives preview of Phillies Spring Training sendoff
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
With Realmuto joining Phillies, could Harper or Machado follow?
More News