Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity that helps break cycle of homelessness, incarceration, addiction

Alex Trebek's family is paying it forward by donating much of his "Jeopardy!" wardrobe to a charity that helps those looking to make a fresh start.
By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Trebek's family is showing it means not just to "give back" but to "pay it forward."

The late "Jeopardy!" host was always known for his philanthropy. And that's continuing even three months after his death.

Trebek's own family and his "Jeopardy!" family are donating much of the late game show host's wardrobe to "The Doe Fund," a nonprofit organization in New York working to help break the cycle of incarceration, homelessness and addiction.

The donation includes 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, plus shoes, belts and other items that will be distributed for men to wear on job interviews.

