Alicia Vitarelli interviews Emily Blunt about her new film "Mary Poppins Returns."

Mary Poppins Returns interview with Emily Blunt. Aliciia Vitarelli reports on December 18, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Everyone's favorite nanny is making a comeback. Mary Poppins Returns flies into theaters Wednesday.

This highly anticipated film is a continuation of a story that's captivated hearts for generations.

Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with the cast and crew in New York City and says keep your eyes open for a lot of famous faces.

Watch what Emily Blunt had to say.

You can also see her interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda here.

Alicia Vitarelli interviews Lin-Manuel Miranda about his new film "Mary Poppins Returns."
Alicia Vitarelli interviews Lin-Manuel Miranda about his new film "Mary Poppins Returns."
