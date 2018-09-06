ENTERTAINMENT

American Idol auditions at Franklin Square today

EMBED </>More Videos

American Idol auditions at Franklin Square. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The American Idol buses have rolled into Philadelphia in search of the next singing superstar.

A line formed early Thursday morning for the first round of auditions and first chance at that golden ticket at historic Franklin Square.

Season one proved to be a big one for Philadelphia. Four of the top 14 were from our area, including finalists, Catie Turner from Langhorne, and Michael J. Woodard from East Falls.

EMBED More News Videos

With the audition bus set to roll through Philly, the former contestant offers some advice for securing a trip to Hollywood!



It may come as no surprise that this time the buses are coming here.

Catie and Michael both told me if you are reading this, go for it.

"Give it your best shot and if you get a no, I got 9 Nos before I got one yes. Just keep going at it. I guess I am the real picture of dreams coming true," said Catie. American Idol success story. Michael added, "With me, I was almost at the end of my rope because I had been doing it for so long but my mom said to give it one more try and look where I am now! It's crazy,"

Winner, Maddie Poppe was one of the hundreds of thousands who showed up for that first shot at the open call bus tour.

She reminisced about that life-changing day on Instagram waiting for hours, intimidated, never thinking she could do it.

Maddie says she was prepared to hear the biggest no in her life, but instead, got the one big yes that changed everything.

"I never thought I could do this. I never thought I could get as far as I did and just to know people believing in me is what got me here," said Maddie.

EMBED More News Videos

American Idol rolls into Philadelphia on Thursday. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 4, 2018.



She says give it a shot, and most importantly, be yourself.

Again those auditions are this Thursday at Franklin Square at 6th and Race until 5 p.m. Click here to register in advance.

American Idol is headed to Philadelphia to help find next singing sensation!.

------

