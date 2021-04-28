'American Idol' recap: Disney Night preview!

The Top 9 from this season will be joined by 1 contestant from last season who competed in the 'American Idol' Comeback show. Viewers had a week to cast their votes for the winner.
'Idol' also lands in Disney World for this week's episode and the contestants will be singing some of your favorite songs.
According to Billboard magazine, the Disney songbook includes:
"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Real Gone" (Cars)
"When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)
"Go the Distance" (Hercules)
"Baby Mine" (Dumb o)
"When You Wish Upon A Star" (Pinocchio)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)
"You'll Be In My Heart" (Tarzan)
"Circle of Life" (The Lion King)
John Stamos is joining the show as a guest mentor at the Magic Kingdom.
Stamos, a musician and actor, is not only a big Disney fan, he has a new original series on Disney+ called 'Big Shot.'
Brought in this big shot to mentor the 🌟Top 9🌟 at @WaltDisneyWorld... don't miss @JohnStamos on #DisneyNight this SUNDAY! #HappyPlace pic.twitter.com/iLHJ9BqNI1— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 27, 2021
Other guests stopping by include Sofia Carson and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste, who will perform "It's All Right" from the Oscar-winning Pixar movie Soul.
Idol's "Disney Night" airs LIVE coast-to-coast on Sunday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.
The top 7 will be revealed at the end of the show.
You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.