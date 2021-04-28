'American Idol' recap: Disney Night preview!

american idol

By Bob Monek
John Stamos previews Disney Night on 'American Idol'

NEW YORK -- 'American Idol' returns on Sunday night with one new contestant, a trio of special guests, and a celebration of magical Disney music!

The Top 9 from this season will be joined by 1 contestant from last season who competed in the 'American Idol' Comeback show. Viewers had a week to cast their votes for the winner.

'Idol' also lands in Disney World for this week's episode and the contestants will be singing some of your favorite songs.

See a preview of Disney Night on American Idol!



According to Billboard magazine, the Disney songbook includes:

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Real Gone" (Cars)
"When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)
"Go the Distance" (Hercules)

"Baby Mine" (Dumb o)
"When You Wish Upon A Star" (Pinocchio)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)
"You'll Be In My Heart" (Tarzan)
"Circle of Life" (The Lion King)

John Stamos is joining the show as a guest mentor at the Magic Kingdom.

Stamos, a musician and actor, is not only a big Disney fan, he has a new original series on Disney+ called 'Big Shot.'



Other guests stopping by include Sofia Carson and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste, who will perform "It's All Right" from the Oscar-winning Pixar movie Soul.

Idol's "Disney Night" airs LIVE coast-to-coast on Sunday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

The top 7 will be revealed at the end of the show.

You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.
