PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Pop superstar Ariana Grande is bringing 'The Sweetener World Tour' to Philadelphia.
The concert will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 26.
.@ArianaGrande is bringing the Sweetener World Tour to Wells Fargo Center on March 26! Presales start 11/4 at 10am ET.— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) October 30, 2018
Get more info here: https://t.co/xEXL3Iceo9 pic.twitter.com/m2DtltNTj5
Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 5 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Presales start Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
The 25-year-old four time Grammy Award winner's album, Sweetener, was released in August and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps