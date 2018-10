.@ArianaGrande is bringing the Sweetener World Tour to Wells Fargo Center on March 26! Presales start 11/4 at 10am ET.



Get more info here: https://t.co/xEXL3Iceo9 pic.twitter.com/m2DtltNTj5 — Wells Fargo Center­čÄč (@WellsFargoCtr) October 30, 2018

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is bringing 'The Sweetener World Tour' to Philadelphia.The concert will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 26.Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 5 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com , by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Presales start Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.The 25-year-old four time Grammy Award winner's album, Sweetener, was released in August and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.------