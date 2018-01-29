Arie starts to question Krystal's behavior on 'The Bachelor'

"I'm on a dreamboat and I'm with a dreamboat" - Chelsea #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KLTPpamWla — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2018

This week "The Bachelor" and the women vying for his heart traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ladies arrived at their penthouse apartment, just in time for Arie to walk in and chat them up about what they've done so far. Arie asked Chelsea out on the first one-on-one date in person! They took off right away for their day of fun. They walked up to an amazing yacht where they could sail off sipping champagne and get to know each other better.Back at the hotel, Maquel showed up! She had been home for her grandparent's funeral. The other women did their best to catch her back up on what had been happening while she was away, mainly on all the drama with Krystal.On the yacht, Chelsea and Arie cuddled and kissed. "I'm on a dream boat, but I'm also with a dream boat," Chelsea said. Oh goodness, really Chelsea? Then it got cheesier and they reenacted the "king of the world" scene from Titanic. They got on a wave runner and Chelsea sat on Arie and started making out with him. The problem? Well the other women could see everything from the hotel! The women quickly scooted back inside saying that they didn't want to see that going on.Chelsea and Arie continued their date at a car museum full of classic cars. They had the whole place to themselves. Arie asked about Chelsea's previous relationship that resulted in her son. Chelsea said that she was "drowning in a life that seemed perfect." She said her life was "extremely comfortable." Chelsea said she didn't know who she was back then and that they got separated when Sam, her son, was just six months old. She said her ex left her with her belongings in trash bags for another woman who he then married. She then segued that into how she appreciated the day, not because of the yacht, but because of Arie. Arie told Chelsea that he appreciates her being there and he would never waste her time. With that, he offered her the date rose, which she happily accepted! Then, they walked out to a private concert where they danced among the cars.A date card arrived at the hotel and it read, "Maquel, Krystal, Bekah, Becca, Jenna, Seinne, Kendall, Ashley, Marique, Jacqueline, and Lauren B., a moment to spare, Arie." Cue the bowling date, and Arie licking a bowling ball? In case you don't know, that's a spoof on a scene from "The Big Lebowski." If you'd like to see a bunch of bad bowling, you should totally watch this segment of the show. Another reason to watch, crazy Krystal is back. She's on the hunt for validation in her and Arie's relationship. There would be a competition where one team would get extra time with Arie, while the other would be going back to the hotel.Krystal did some weird cheerleading routine and everyone was horrified. I have new respect for young Bekah, as one of the only woman not tying her bowling shirt up and just wearing it like a normal person. Bekah's team lost, but then Arie went over and grabbed the other team and told them they could go to the after party too. Krystal was furious! The women went back to the hotel to get dressed for the party, and all Krystal could talk about was the fact that Arie was a liar and that she doesn't trust him. She got into a bathrobe and decided that she wasn't going to go. She told the other ladies that they could tell Arie exactly how she feels.Arie thought everyone was there, but then the ladies were like, "Krystal's not here." He asked where she was and I think then he was sorry he asked. He admitted that he could tell that she wasn't happy with his decision. "Man, that's awkward," Arie said. He decided to go chat with her and address it because he doesn't like being called a liar. He promised not to be too long to the other ladies. Once he found Krystal, she gave him a really, really long hug. Then she tried to explain herself in her trademark whiney voice. He told Krystal that he wasn't taking time from her by adding the other team to the evening, he actually extended the time of the date to accommodate everyone. Arie told Krystal since she decided to stay in the hotel room, she should stay there. He doesn't know what to do with her just yet. He ended the conversation by saying, "I'll see you in a few days." He's punishing Krystal like a child for acting like a child, ha!Once Arie returned, he told the ladies Krystal wouldn't be joining them. He had a good time talking to the others and he made out with all of them. He spent a lot of time kissing, but he did get a little bit of conversation in too. Krystal said that she has self respect and she is still not OK with what he did. Bekah was making fun of Krystal and then Krystal walked in. What is wrong with her? Arie told her not to come, but she showed up anyway. Krystal apologized, kind of, to the other ladies who still could not understand why she's acting the way she is. Lauren B. had to walk away she got so frustrated with Krystal. Bekah said to Krystal that she's the liar for saying that she wasn't coming to the party and yet, she showed up anyway. She got frustrated and decided to leave again! Lauren went off with Arie to a private area to talk and they had a cute conversation where they answered "21 questions" from each other. Of course, following their conversation they made out. He is "The Kissing Bandit" after all. He even gave her the date rose!Tia got the second one-on-one date. She excitedly met up with Arie in the Everglades to go on an airboat ride. They had fun spotting alligators and holding hands as the wind blew in their hair. They rode to a house on stilts in the middle of the swamp where the homeowner/boat captain served them up an amazing lunch, complete with frogs' legs and catfish. He also invented deep-fried corn-on-the-cob. Yum! There is beauty in the simple things.Later, they had dinner together where they could discuss their relationship. Arie told her that he loves that she is herself when they are on their dates. He said love about three or four times. Tia told Arie she graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy. She also revealed she doesn't see herself ending up in Arkansas. Then, Arie talked about how he feels like the timing is right for him to be on this show and he genuinely wants to be a husband and father at this point in his life. She told Arie he makes her feel good about herself and that it feels like a fairytale and that she's falling in love with him. Arie giggled and said, "You have to look at me when you say that!" She told him again, and he said, "You are?" And then he kissed her. Arie then gave her the date rose and told Tia he values her more than she knows.Finally, it's time for the cocktail party and rose ceremony. Krystal kept talking to the women about how hard it is for Arie that she's mad at him. She's definitely warped. Kendall asked Arie if he would eat human meat and he said only if it were a life and death situation. Kendall said she would, because it's a "curiosity!" Weird! The women inside continued to discuss Krystal and her motives while Krystal stood right outside listening to all of them. In an effort to get them not to talk about her to Arie, she tried to explain herself again by saying she took all of the things they said to heart. She offered to talk to each of them one on one and Kendall agreed to talk to her. Kendall said that Arie isn't right for her because Krystal isn't "acting in love" for him. One second she's wanting to eat human meat, the next she's talking about acting in love. She's a complex lady. Bekah spoke to Krystal and flat out asked her, "Why are you still here?" Krystal just kept saying, "I was really hurt." She said it about 100 times. Then Krystal said, "I'm done, done, that was glitter," as she threw her hands in the air.Krystal found Arie and gave him a hug. She started off by saying that she's grateful he kept her around and she said that she is emotionally invested. Arie said that he doesn't want to lose what they have, but she needs to be "thoughtful and think through the reactions" that she has. Krystal told him that she was acting out of character. She told him that she worked in a bowling alley all her childhood and it brought up old feelings. What?! Is this a true story? Bowling baggage? Arie said that he needs someone he can count on in this process and it's just going to get harder along the way. Krystal said, "This is our first fight," as she smiled. Arie said, "Well, it could be our last fight." Chris Harrison talked with Arie just before he handed out the roses and it actually sounded like he was trying to talk him into keeping Krystal another week. No!Thank goodness, it was then time for roses. Arie gave roses to:1) Chelsea (date)2) Lauren B. (date)3) Tia (date)4) Bekah5) Seinne6) Kendall7) Becca8) Jacqueline (still? Who is she, honestly, we have seen so little of her!)9) Jenna10) KrystalHonestly, I would start questioning Arie's judgment based on him keeping Krystal. Next week, they all head to Paris! It looks like Jacqueline will finally get the time of day from Arie and the women do their best to make sure Arie sees Krystal's true behavior.