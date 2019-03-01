Artist's sketch catches attention of Kevin Hart

I see it and I want to purchase it...I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work! https://t.co/ImOYa0UNlL — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2019

Do you know what my name SHEKWONUWADUBA means? "God is the way maker"



Thank you Lord, you paved the way for me.#ewaduba#kevinhart#mynamefollowedme pic.twitter.com/WL5QJ9glV7 — Eli Waduba (@EWaduba) February 28, 2019

A Nigerian artist's pencil drawing not only went viral, it caught the attention of his favorite comedian and Hollywood celebrity.Eli Waduba Yusuf posted a black-and-white illustration of Kevin Hart earlier this month, hoping that the comedian would actually see it.The Philadelphia native not only saw it, he put in an order for the drawing.Hart also requested to pay Yusuf "to do a pencil drawing of three of my celebrity friends" for gifts.-----