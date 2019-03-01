ENTERTAINMENT

Artist's sketch catches attention of Kevin Hart

Artist's sketch catches attention of Kevin Hart. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Nigerian artist's pencil drawing not only went viral, it caught the attention of his favorite comedian and Hollywood celebrity.

Eli Waduba Yusuf posted a black-and-white illustration of Kevin Hart earlier this month, hoping that the comedian would actually see it.

The Philadelphia native not only saw it, he put in an order for the drawing.


Hart also requested to pay Yusuf "to do a pencil drawing of three of my celebrity friends" for gifts.



