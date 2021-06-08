'Bachelorette' Katie talks about first impressions & kissing the cat man

NEW YORK -- "The Bachelorette" Katie Thurston took some time out after the big premiere to talk about her first night meeting the men and what we can expect this season.She says she really liked Connor B. who came in dressed like a cat! He totally gets her sense of humor."He has a great personality and he obviously stood out with his entrance and his sense of humor, so definitely on the first night he is someone that caught my attention right away and I think you were either surprised or you agreed with me," Thurston said.However, there might be one reason he didn't get that first impression rose."The kiss is something that Connor and I work on as we move forward together," she said.Greg did get the first impression rose and Katie says she just thought he was very sweet."He was so nervous on the first night but I just loved that he was being himself and owning that," Thurston said.We only got to see a little blip of the drama between Aaron and Cody on the first night, but Katie says there is more of that to come."I had no idea that there was any kind of tension on the first night, but I think you guys will see that play out as we move forward," she said.Will there be a two-on-one date with these guys? Katie says we'll have to wait and see.She added that while she expected being "The Bachelorette" to be a fun time, she underestimated how hard it would be to eliminate men from the show and break their hearts."It's emotionally draining and by the end of it, it gets really hard on you," she said.So how does it all end up? Thurston says she's "happy.""The outcome is very unexpected, but I will say I'm happy," she said.