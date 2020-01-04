bachelor

'The Bachelor' 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at Pilot Peter's 1st group date

LOS ANGELES -- The new "Bachelor" heartthrob, Pilot Peter, is flying onto TV screens this week, and Good Morning America got an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the first group date of the season.

The show's 25 contestants were put to the test on their first group date, buckling up for a human gyroscope.

"I'm all for pushing these women," "Bachelor" Peter Weber said. "Hopefully, they don't take themselves too seriously, you know, can joke around. I just want to push them, see them get a little goofy, dirty, and just let loose."

RELATED: Meet the cast of "The Bachelor" season 24

All of this is to show Peter they can be his co-pilot. Despite the first crazy challenge, contestant Jasmine B. said she had a great first impression of season 24's main man.

"He's so handsome. Yeah, I'm definitely very smitten by him. I think he has a way of making you feel just so comfortable," she said.

Peter also dished out details about night one, saying he gave his first rose to his mom! The parents visit the mansion right away on this first episode.

Catch the three-hour premiere of "The Bachelor" Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelestelevisionabcbachelorreality television
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR
Charlize Theron loves 'Bachelor' Peter Weber
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
Chris Harrison is available to marry 'Bachelor' fans
Meet the women competing on next season of 'The Bachelor'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Audubon deli owner stabbed to death in fight over tip jar
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Fatal Bucks County house fire under investigation
Man carries mother down 10 flights to escape fire
Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashes into Quakertown home
Philadelphia to pay $4.15M to man over wrongful conviction
Easton sinkhole that swallowed SUV takes out excavator
Show More
Philly police cruiser collides with SUV, 3 injured
Man shot and killed in Germantown home
Cleaning service owner stole sports memorabilia, jewelry: Police
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Shower
Asbestos in Philly Schools: Suspicious parents confront district officials
More TOP STORIES News