ABC Primetime

Brad Paisley talks about hosting his first variety show on ABC

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Brad Paisley is back in a variety special tonight called "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special."

The country music superstar came up with the idea and was delighted when ABC decided to take it on.

"There are people willing to do crazy stuff," Paisley said. "We all played on television and we're about to see if it works."

The special will showcase the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, Peyton Manning, and even "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison!

"Nashville is like the bachelorette party capital of the planet, so we crash a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern," Paisley said. "We turn it into a segment we call 'The Brad-chelorette' and Chris is a good sport."

He called it a complicated journey to get to this point, but think a show like this has been missing from TV.

"People willing to have fun, people and celebrities collaborating musically and going outside their comfort zone and doing a little bit of sketch stuff, some acting, you name it," Paisley said. "I'm really proud of this first one that we did, and if there are more that would be great, but hopefully everybody likes this."

Don't miss it tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!
