Catie Turner releases debut album ahead of Philly show this Sunday

PHILADELPHIA -- We first met Langhorne's Catie Turner a year and a half ago as she chased her dream on American Idol. And what a journey this has been for the rising star from Bucks County!

Catie has just released her first album and on Sunday, she's coming home on tour.

"It's incredible. It's amazing how time is flying and where my life is heading," she said during a recent visit to Action News.

"A Little More" is one of the tracks on Catie's first album, called "The Sad Vegan."

She laughs that while she does follow a plant-based lifestyle, she's actually quite happy. And we can attest to that.

She describes the album's vibe as somewhere between acoustic and pop.

"I'm on guitar and it's a more produced version of me so it's stirring a little bit away from what you heard of me previously which was just me on guitar, acoustic on '21st Century Machine' and now it's a little more produced and kind of poppy," said Catie.

At 19-years-old, the Neshaminy High School grad is now living in Hollywood. She still comes home to Langhorne once a month for a little rest and relaxation - and because her mom wouldn't have it any other way.

Catie is taking the "Sad Vegan" tour to the Foundry at the Fillmore in Fishtown this Sunday night at 7.

The snow will include new and old music, cover songs and classic Catie with her incredible life force.

Tickets are still available HERE.
