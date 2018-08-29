Some customers in Philadelphia and South Jersey may be having issues with their Xfinity TV service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) August 29, 2018

TV issues have been resolved for almost all customers in Philadelphia and South Jersey. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) August 29, 2018

Comcast says TV issues that plagued customers on Wednesday morning have been mostly resolved.Viewers who called Action News said they were unable to watch broadcast stations, including 6abc.Earlier Wednesday, the ComcastCares customer service account acknowledged Xfinity TV customers "may be having issues."Later, the ComcastCares account said the issues have been resolved for nearly everyone."We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," Comcast said in a statement.------