Comcast: TV issues mostly resolved for Philly and southern New Jersey

Watch the report from Brian Taff on Action News at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2017. ( (AP Photo/Alan Diaz))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Comcast says TV issues that plagued customers on Wednesday morning have been mostly resolved.

Viewers who called Action News said they were unable to watch broadcast stations, including 6abc.

Earlier Wednesday, the ComcastCares customer service account acknowledged Xfinity TV customers "may be having issues."



Later, the ComcastCares account said the issues have been resolved for nearly everyone.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," Comcast said in a statement.


