'Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson, 'SNL' star Colin Jost engaged after 2 years of dating

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5238315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the cast of ''Avengers: Endgame'' discuss the new Marvel epic and get a first look a scene from the film courtesy of ''Good Morning America.''

Congratulations are in order for a private but well-known Hollywood couple: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged!Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the happy news to the Associated Press on Sunday.The 4-time Golden Globe nominee is best known for her role of Natasha Romanov/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Black Widow is the only female hero among the six core Avengers. Jost recently appeared on the red carpet with his then-girlfriend for the release of "Avengers: Endgame."Jost is best known as the co-anchor on the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live." His fiancee is a member of the elite "Five-Timers Club," people who have hosted the sketch-comedy series at least five times.The couple has been together for two years. Pariseau said they haven't yet set a wedding date.