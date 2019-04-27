David Bautista visits the 6abc studios Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Avengers: Endgame" has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office.The blockbuster movie featuring all of the heroes of the Marvel Universe earned a record 60-million dollars from Thursday night's preview showings.Internationally, the movie has already made 305-million dollars in its first two days.Action News got a special visit today from one of the Avengers.David Bautista, who plays "Drax" from the Guardians of Galaxy crew, stopped by.We got him to talk a little bit about the Endgame."I was saying years back before we were actually involved in the Avengers, that I was praying for a crossover. And then it happened, and now it's all a blur. I shot so much for Avengers, and I can't remember what I shot. And I haven't seen the new film, and I don't know how much I'm in it," said Bautista.Box office experts say the film could make one billion dollars globally during the opening weekend.Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of 6abc.