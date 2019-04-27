Arts & Entertainment

David Bautista visits the 6abc studios Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Avengers: Endgame" has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office.

The blockbuster movie featuring all of the heroes of the Marvel Universe earned a record 60-million dollars from Thursday night's preview showings.

Internationally, the movie has already made 305-million dollars in its first two days.

Action News got a special visit today from one of the Avengers.

David Bautista, who plays "Drax" from the Guardians of Galaxy crew, stopped by.

We got him to talk a little bit about the Endgame.

"I was saying years back before we were actually involved in the Avengers, that I was praying for a crossover. And then it happened, and now it's all a blur. I shot so much for Avengers, and I can't remember what I shot. And I haven't seen the new film, and I don't know how much I'm in it," said Bautista.

Box office experts say the film could make one billion dollars globally during the opening weekend.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneymarvel
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News