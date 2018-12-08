Drake named Spotify's most streamed artist of all time

The rapper Drake has been named Spotify's most streamed artist of all time.
People have streamed Drake's music more than eight billion times.
His album, "Scorpion," is also the most streamed album of the year.
It was released in June.
The most streamed song was "God's Plan."
The most streamed female artist of 2018 was Ariana Grande.
entertainmententertainmentdrakeariana grandespotify
