Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Eagles fan wins big on Wheel of Fortune.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia Eagles fan won big playing 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Contestant Dawn White explained to host Pat Sajak that even though she moved to Los Angeles, she is still a huge Birds fan.

"I'm a massive Eagles fan. I was late to my own wedding because I was watching an Eagles game," White said.

Her husband wasn't upset, though. They are happily married and have an 18-month-old son.

The music executive went on to win more than $47,000 in Tuesday night's episode.

'Wheel of Fortune' airs weekday at 7:30 p.m. on 6abc.

