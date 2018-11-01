Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Philadelphia Eagles fan won big playing 'Wheel of Fortune.'
Contestant Dawn White explained to host Pat Sajak that even though she moved to Los Angeles, she is still a huge Birds fan.
"I'm a massive Eagles fan. I was late to my own wedding because I was watching an Eagles game," White said.
Her husband wasn't upset, though. They are happily married and have an 18-month-old son.
The music executive went on to win more than $47,000 in Tuesday night's episode.
'Wheel of Fortune' airs weekday at 7:30 p.m. on 6abc.
