Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

A Philadelphia Eagles fan won big playing 'Wheel of Fortune.'Contestant Dawn White explained to host Pat Sajak that even though she moved to Los Angeles, she is still a huge Birds fan."I'm a massive Eagles fan. I was late to my own wedding because I was watching an Eagles game," White said.Her husband wasn't upset, though. They are happily married and have an 18-month-old son.The music executive went on to win more than $47,000 in Tuesday night's episode.'Wheel of Fortune' airs weekday at 7:30 p.m. on 6abc.------