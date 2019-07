EMBED >More News Videos Joel Embiid rocks out at Ed Sheeran concert on September 27, 2018. (Credit: Joel Embiid/Instagram)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attention Sheerios! A pop-up shop is opening up in Philadelphia in celebration of pop star Ed Sheeran.The singer's label is opening 10 of the stores nationwide to promote his new album, "No. 6 Collaborations Project."You can stop by 699 North Broad Street between 3:06 p.m. and 9:06 p.m. Friday to find exclusive merchandise related to the new album, which drops today.The new album featuring collaborations with Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Travis Scott, Eminem and more is now available.