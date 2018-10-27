ENTERTAINMENT

Forbes releases list of highest paid actresses

Forbes releases list of highest paid actresses. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

A "modern" actress is the highest paid TV actress in Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara, who stars on ABC's "Modern Family," tops Forbes list for the 7th year in a row.

She earned $42.5 million.

Ellen Pompeo, from ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," was third.

Vergara's "Modern Family" co-star, Julie Bowen, is on the list at number five.

And former ABC "Scandal" star Kerry Washington was at number eight.

