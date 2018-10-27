Forbes releases list of highest paid actresses

A "modern" actress is the highest paid TV actress in Hollywood.
Sofia Vergara, who stars on ABC's "Modern Family," tops Forbes list for the 7th year in a row.
She earned $42.5 million.
Ellen Pompeo, from ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," was third.
Vergara's "Modern Family" co-star, Julie Bowen, is on the list at number five.
And former ABC "Scandal" star Kerry Washington was at number eight.
