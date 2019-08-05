Forrest Theatre releases additional 'Hamilton' tickets to the public

To ensure you're in the room where it happens, official tickets can be only be purchased at the Forrest Theatre Box Office located at 1114 Walnut Street or online at www.telecharge.com/Hamilton
The popular Broadway musical is tells the story of America's Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues and R&B. It premiered on Broadway in 2015 and won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The show will be in Philadelphia for 12 weeks, from August 27 through November 17, 2019.
