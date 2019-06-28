Arts & Entertainment

Freebie Friday: 4th of July family fun

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we get ready to celebrate our nation's birthday, there are six days of spectacular freebies leading up to the the 4th of July.

Wawa Welcome America's free programming kicks off June 29th with the U.S. Army Band's "Pershing's Own" performing at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. The concert is at 8 p.m. Fireworks follow at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 30th, get 360 degree views of the Philadelphia skyline from 57 floors up with at One Liberty Observation Deck. Admission is free from 8 a.m. to noon.

Also on Sunday, watch "Rocky" on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Beforehand, a "Rocky" and "Creed" look-a-like contest starts at 5:30 p.m.

Next Monday, July 1st, and Wednesday, July 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., get free admission to Photo Pop Philly at The Bourse, an interactive art exhibit dubbed the most Instagram-happy place in Philly.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, it's Wawa Hoagie Day the National Constitution Center. Free hoagies for all after a nine-ton hoagie salute. Score your free sandwich from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Finally, enjoy free admission to tons of free local museums, including the Rodin Museum, Independence Seaport Museum, the Museum of the American Revolution and the National Constitution Center.

To see the full list of free Independence Day celebrations and events, visit: Wawa Welcome America.

There are also dozens of free fireworks displays happening through the July 4th holiday all throughout the area. To find one in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE.

4th of July: Fireworks schedule for displays throughout the Philadelphia area
July 4th is right around the corner and there are dozens of fireworks displays scheduled throughout the Delaware Valley!


Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcenter city philadelphiaholidayentertainmentfreebie fridayfree stufffamilyeventsjuly 4thwawaconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Man arrested in mistaken shooting of 'Big Papi' in DR
AAA: Gas prices rising ahead of July 4th holiday
Partial house collapse causes bricks to fall on car in South Philly
Show More
More calls for Hahnemann CEO to reverse closure decision
Transgender couple's journey to become parents through fertility help
NJ school district moves to ban 'pay-for-extra-credit' offers
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
More TOP STORIES News