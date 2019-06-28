Freebie Friday: 4th of July family fun

Wawa Welcome America's free programming kicks off June 29th with the U.S. Army Band's "Pershing's Own" performing at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. The concert is at 8 p.m. Fireworks follow at 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday, June 30th, get 360 degree views of the Philadelphia skyline from 57 floors up with at One Liberty Observation Deck. Admission is free from 8 a.m. to noon.
Also on Sunday, watch "Rocky" on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Beforehand, a "Rocky" and "Creed" look-a-like contest starts at 5:30 p.m.
Next Monday, July 1st, and Wednesday, July 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., get free admission to Photo Pop Philly at The Bourse, an interactive art exhibit dubbed the most Instagram-happy place in Philly.
On Tuesday, July 2nd, it's Wawa Hoagie Day the National Constitution Center. Free hoagies for all after a nine-ton hoagie salute. Score your free sandwich from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Finally, enjoy free admission to tons of free local museums, including the Rodin Museum, Independence Seaport Museum, the Museum of the American Revolution and the National Constitution Center.
To see the full list of free Independence Day celebrations and events, visit: Wawa Welcome America.
There are also dozens of free fireworks displays happening through the July 4th holiday all throughout the area. To find one in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE.
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!